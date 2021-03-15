Allies call on Slovak leader to resign over Russian vaccine

PRAGUE (AP) — Two parties in Slovakia’s ruling coalition called on the populist prime minister to resign to open the way for a reconstruction of the government amid a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia's coronavirus vaccine.

Richard Sulik, the head of the Freedom and Solidarity party and a deputy prime minister, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s resignation is a “necessary” step for the four-party coalition to survive.

“If he doesn't resign, we're ready to leave the government,” Sulik, who is also the economy minister, said. He gave Matovic a March 23 deadline to step down.

Sulik's party was joined on Monday by the For People party, another coalition party, in demands that Matovic resign.

Sulik and Matovic had clashed repeatedly over how to tackle the pandemic, but the current crisis is the most serious the one-year-old coalition has faced.

Sulik said Matovic's resignation would create space for a more constructive and effective cooperation in the coalition. He also said he would be willing to offer his own resignation to give the coalition a fresh start.

There was no immediate response from Matovic to the demands.