Amazing close-up of Venus captured by NASA Parker Solar Probe

Bright streaks seen in the image are the result of space dust and cosmic rays, or charged particles, reflecting sunlight. The streaks look a little different depending on how fast the probe is traveling.

There is also a noticeably dark feature in the center of the image. It's known as Aphrodite Terra, which is the largest highland region on Venus. The reason it looks so dark in the image is because it's actually at a temperature that is 85 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the surrounding areas.

The WISPR instrument was designed for the probe so it can gather images of the sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, in visible light. The imager can also capture the solar wind in action. The solar wind is a steady stream of energized particles that flow out from the sun.

When turned to look at Venus, WISPR surprised the team's scientists. Instead of seeing clouds, the surface of Venus was revealed. Venus has an incredibly thick atmosphere that has proven difficult to peer through with instruments on other spacecraft in the past.

"WISPR effectively captured the thermal emission of the Venusian surface," said Brian Wood, an astrophysicist and WISPR team member from the US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC, in a statement.