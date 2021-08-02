American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time and the unquestioned face of the U.S. Olympic movement when she arrived in Japan, Biles continued to train and be evaluated daily by the USA Gymnastics staff after opting out of multiple finals. She has also been a fixture in the stands supporting Lee, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey while they competed in the event finals.

She went into extensive detail about “the twisties” last week, explaining she lost the confidence of knowing what her body was going to do in midair. It's not the first time Biles dealt with the problem, though she did say the issues followed her to both uneven bars and beam.

Previous bouts with the phenomenon were limited to floor exercise and vault, where more twisting elements are required.

“I'm really proud of her for coming back,” said American Jade Carey, who won gold on floor exercise Monday while Biles watched surrounded by the rest of the U.S. women's team. “She's been through a lot this Olympics so I'm really proud and happy to see her going after beam.”