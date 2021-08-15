An Afghan woman in Kabul's dashed hopes amid Taliban blitz

“The future is at stake. Our lives are at stake,” she said, speaking from her home in Kabul. Electricity in her neighborhood had been out all day as she spoke to The Associated Press over her mobile phone.

She’d hoped to serve her country after graduation, having spent the past several years studying international relations, working as a human rights defender, volunteering and even speaking at the United Nations.

“Everything I did was for a vision and the future,” she said.

“The fight for our rights, the things we advocated for during the peace process, they are taking the backseat,” Khurram said. “The only thing people are thinking about is how to survive here or how to escape.”

But for her and millions of others of Afghans, there is no way out. With land borders closed, visa costs out of reach for most and embassies shuttering, there’s a feeling that “everybody turned their back on the Afghan people.”

“Neither government, nor Taliban— none of them represent us,” she said. “The only thing we have is our God.”