Ancient throne: 2,700-year-old toilet found in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday.
The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath.
"A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date," said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation.
"Only the rich could afford toilets," he said, adding that a famed rabbi once suggested that to be wealthy is "to have a toilet next to his table."
Animal bones and pottery found in the septic tank could shed light on the lifestyle and diet of people living at that time, as well as ancient diseases, the antiquities authority said.
The archaeologists found stone capitals and columns from the era and said there was evidence of a nearby garden with orchards and aquatic plants — more evidence that those living there were quite wealthy.
This week in weird news: Housing market so hot, burned house going for almost $400K
Housing market so hot, burned house going for almost $400K
MELROSE, Mass. (AP) — A home in Massachusetts seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000.
WBZ-TV reported Monday that the listing for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is.
In August, industry groups listed the median sale price of single family homes in the state to be between $535,000 and $552,000.
The online listing for the burned three-bedroom, 1,857-square foot (173-square meter) home starts with a call out to contractors, and continues: “House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House being sold as is."
The house suffered an intense fire in August that blew out the front windows, which are now boarded up. The Boston Globe reported that firefighters had to tear out parts of the walls and ceiling of the home to extinguish the blaze.
Man stuck in Arizona storm drain saved after he waves arm
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A man who got stuck inside a metro Phoenix storm drain was rescued on Thursday after people passing by saw the man waving his arm from the drain, officials said.
The people stopped to see if the man needed help, Glendale Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch said, and man inside the drain "said he was stuck so they called 911."
The man appeared OK after he climbed up a ladder that firefighters lowered into the drain but was taken to a hospital for a thorough examination, Losch said.
The man told firefighters he was having a “bad day" when he entered into the storm drain system about two days ago at a park about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where he was found, but authorities couldn't confirm his account, Losch said.
The name of the man, said to be in his 30s, was not made public.
Losch said some sections of storm drains are particularly dangerous because they have low oxygen levels.
Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said.
Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.
“The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action," American Airlines said in a statement.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident. WPLG reported that the incident did not cause any delays and all other passengers on the plane were able leave without any issues.
No additional details were immediately available.
Catfish eaten before being verified can't qualify for record
COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — Uncertainty about the species of a massive catfish that was eaten before it could be vetted by authorities in August has led Connecticut to withdraw its awarding of a new state record.
Connecticut Fish and Wildlife wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that because it was not able to examine the actual fish, authorities cannot confirm it was a white catfish.
“Without the ability to examine the actual fish, identification is left to still images and videos, which have proven to be ambiguous and inconclusive to definitively identify the species of catfish in this case,” state Fish and Wildlife wrote, adding that it is not disputing the weight of the catch that was made on Aug. 21.
Ben Tomkunas, 25, of Coventry, who caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish, said he gave it to his grandfather the morning after he caught it and it was eaten.
“I can’t believe that they think it’s OK to do this to someone,” Tomkunas told the Journal Inquirer. “It’s such an embarrassment.”
It can be difficult to distinguish between white catfish and channel catfish, which are generally larger.
The previous state record for a white catfish was a 12.7 pound (5.76 kilogram) fish. The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds (8.75 kilograms) for a fish caught in 2005 in California.
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson Will Healey urged anglers to keep any potentially record-breaking fish until authorities have confirmed its species. He acknowledged, in an email to the Journal Inquirer, that the initial announcement of a new state record was premature.
Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”
Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg.
For its exhibition on labor conditions and money, entitled “Work It Out” that opened Sept. 24, the museum commissioned him to recreate two of his earlier pieces, which featured bank notes attached to a canvas representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. As well as lending him the notes, the museum also paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for the work.
But when museum officials received the completed artworks, they were blank.
“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” Haaning told a radio show on the P1 channel that is part of Danish broadcaster DR this week. He declined to say where the money was.
Haaning, who is known as a provocateur, said the artwork represented his current work situation.
“I encourage others who have just as miserable working conditions as I to do the the same,” Haaning told P1. “If they are being asked to give money to go to work, then take the money and run.”
The museum says Haaning has broken the agreement on how to use the money. However, it has not yet decided whether to report Haaning to the police if the money is not returned before the exhibition ends in January.
Haaning, however, denies having committed a crime and insists he did produce a work of art.
"It’s not theft, it is a breach of contract, and the breach of contract is part of the work,”Haaning told P1. He was not reachable for comment on Wednesday.