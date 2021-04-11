Andrew: Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life

Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday.
FILE - In this Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, to view the Energetics Enclosure and display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence. The death of Prince Philip has left a "huge void" in Queen Elizabeth II's life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday April 11, 2021, as well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband.
Burnley players stand for two minutes silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99 at the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Sunday April 11, 2021.
Players and match officials stand for two minutes silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99 at the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Sunday April 11, 2021.
FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, smiles after unveiling a plaque at the end of his visit to Richmond Adult Community College in Richmond, south west London.
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband.
Andrew, the third of the couple’s four children, attended church at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor along with other members of the royal family, two days after the 99-year-old Philip died at Windsor Castle.
Andrew said his mother “described it as having left a huge void in her life.”
“We’ve lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation,” he said. “And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who’s feeling it probably more than everybody else.”
His younger brother, Prince Edward, called Philip’s death a “dreadful shock” but said the 94-year-old queen was “bearing up.”
Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex said the monarch was “thinking of others before herself.”
She said Philip's death at Windsor Castle, which came three weeks after he was discharged from a month-long hospital stay, was “peaceful."
“It was right for him and it was so gentle. It was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went," Sophie told well-wishers. "It was very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody, isn’t it?”