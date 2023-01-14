 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, takes other assets

  • Updated
Romania Andrew Tate

A police officer looks on as a luxury vehicle, which was seized in a case against media influencer Andrew Tate, is towed away Saturday on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania.

 Alexandru Dobre, Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and confiscate other assets worth nearly $4 million in the investigation of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality detained in the country on human trafficking charges.

Romania's National Agency for the Administration of Unavailable Assets said in a statement that it removed a total of 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies. The total value of the goods, the agency said, is estimated at $3.9 million.

About a half-dozen masked law enforcement officers and other officials descended on the compound Saturday to take away the goods. The fleet of automobiles included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, a Porsche, a BMW, an Aston Martin and a Mercedes-Benz.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was arrested Dec. 29 in Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

On Tuesday, all four lost an appeal after a court upheld a judge's Dec. 30 move to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days. A day later, Tate lost another appeal that challenged assets seized by prosecutors in the case so far.

Romania Andrew Tate

A Romanian traffic policeman stands by as men secure a U.K.-registered luxury vehicle, which was seized in a case against media influencer Andrew Tate, to be towed away Saturday on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania.

Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said it seized 15 luxury vehicles in the case, and identified more than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers.

If prosecutors can prove the four suspects gained money through illicit activities including human trafficking, the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims, said Ramona Bolla, a DIICOT spokesperson.

DIICOT said it identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured by pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into performing in pornography.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who reportedly has lived in Romania since 2017, previously was banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

After the assets were moved Saturday, a post appeared on Tate's Twitter account, which read: "Anyone who believes I'm a human trafficker is genuinely a moron," and "anyone smart enough to understand the American System is unfair would be mind blown by the injustice of the Romanian System."

