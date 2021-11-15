 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Anti-corruption party wins Bulgarian election, seeks reforms

  • Updated
  • 0

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A new centrist anti-corruption party appears to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the country’s central electoral commission said Monday.

With nearly 76% of the ballots counted, results showed that the We Continue the Change party, founded few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, has captured 25.3% of the vote, edging out the opposition center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov by nearly 3%.

Corruption is a huge issue in Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest member. Hundreds of thousands of people turned out last year to protest when GERB was the ruling party, complaining about official corruption in the nation of 7 million people. After Bulgaria held inconclusive general elections in April and July and politicians could not form a government many hoped that this third vote would result in a government that can lead Bulgaria out of its health and economic crises.

Five other parties made it into the 240-seat chamber, according to the latest results. They include the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 13.7% support, the Socialist Party with 10.3 %, the anti-elite There is Such a People party with 9.7%, the liberal anti-corruption group Democratic Bulgaria with 5.9%, and the nationalist Revival party with 5%.

People are also reading…

If these results are confirmed by the final count, Kiril Petkov, the 41-year-old leader of We Continue the Change, will be handed a mandate to form a new government.

Petkov and his co-chair of the party, Asen Vasilev, 44, who both served as ministers of economics and of finance in the last caretaker cabinet, have highlighted misuse of state funds in a series of anti-graft actions, which have earned them wide public approval.

Analysts are attributing the new party’s unexpected victory to its pledges to bring transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and reforms to key sectors.

Unlike the campaigns of the established parties, the “two Harvards,” as the two new party leaders have been dubbed by local media, made an American-style campaign by touring the country in a dark blue bus and talking to people in the streets. The party's founders have managed to attract many young educated Bulgarians to return home and help reform the country.

Petkov, who grew up in Canada and has a Canadian wife, returned to Bulgaria in 2007. He co-founded the Center for Economic Strategy and Competitiveness, which is affiliated with the Harvard Business School and Sofia University.

Although new to politics, Petkov said he's ready to assume the post of prime minister if he gets support from potential coalition partners. He said his party is open for coalition talks with any party — left, right or center — that was part of last year’s protests against Borissov’s government.

“We will have a majority of 121 MPs in the 240-seat parliament and Bulgaria will have a regular coalition cabinet,” he said.

Petkov firmly rejected having coalition talks with Borissov’s GERB party or the MRF party, due to lingering suspicions about their ties to corruption.

“Now is the time to show that Bulgaria has embarked on the road of change, and there is no turning back,” he said. “If we can stop (corruption) and redistribute money for the well-being of the taxpayers, then we should be able to come to an agreement with several parties.”

In Bulgaria's presidential election, President Rumen Radev was leading with 49.4% with 76% of the ballots counted, while university professor Anastas Gerdzhikov had 22.4%. The two will have a runoff on Nov. 21 because neither got over 50% support and the turnout was also under 50%.

Preliminary turnout was 40%.

Radev congratulated We Continue the Change for what he called a “compelling victory.”

“I believe that this time parties will overcome their differences in the name of our future, and we will have a stable majority to elect an efficient government,” Radev said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned Tuesday that the “metaverse,” the all-encompassing virtual reality world at the heart of the social media giant's growth strategy, will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online.

Little time, but 'mountain to climb' at UN climate talks

Little time, but 'mountain to climb' at UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow has made “some serious toddler steps” toward cutting emissions but far from the giant leaps needed to limit global warming to internationally accepted goals, two new analyses and top officials said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi Arabia opens African safari in the desert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News