AP Interview: Adviser says New Zealand used virus luck well

“Taiwan is just a really striking visual because they’ve got nothing and then they’ve got this massive spike,” Gerrard said.

Still, she views the disquiet in New Zealand as positive.

“I’m a cup-half-full person,” Gerrard said. “So I see the frustration that we haven’t got vaccines as a good sign that people want vaccinating.”

New Zealand aims to have offered everybody vaccinations by the end of the year. But reopening its borders would mean New Zealand might need to recalibrate its zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

“There will be lots of really complicated choices about risk appetite," Gerrard said. "If we let it in, there will be more cases. There will be people who get seriously ill. So it’s a balance of, what’s the benefit of opening the border to whatever country, versus the risk of lockdown shortly afterwards?"

She said that calculation involves not just ensuring a certain percentage of the total population has been vaccinated, but also make sure that high-risk groups like the elderly, and Maori and Pacific people, have strong coverage.

Gerrard said she has been closely tracking Israel, where vaccination rates are high and the borders are being reopened.

“What they’re saying is, there are high-risk countries and low-risk countries. You might need proof that you’ve been vaccinated. You might need proof that you’ve got antibodies. And they’re experimenting with all those things,” Gerrard said. “So, I think being a little bit behind countries like that, who are now experimenting with opening up, we can learn from them.”

