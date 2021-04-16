AP Interview: Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese diplomat said Friday that U.S. policy toward China is “too negative" and that cooperation could be critically important as the Biden administration focuses on combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.

The U.S. appears to be highlighting confrontation and playing down cooperation, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press.

“Such an approach, I must say, is too negative,” he said, adding that it lacks “a forward-looking spirit.”

Le also signaled that China is unlikely to make any new pledges at a climate change meeting called by President Joe Biden for next week. He spoke as Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, was discussing the issue on the second day of closed-door meetings with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last year that China would be carbon-neutral by 2060 and aim to reach a peak in its emissions by 2030.

“For a big country with 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easily delivered,” Le said. “Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic.”

Le said he had no details on the Kerry meetings in Shanghai.