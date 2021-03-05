AP Interview: Lawyer says Kelly innocent of Ghosn pay scheme

Kelly, according to Kitamura, was just working out ways to pay Ghosn after retirement, through consulting fees and arranging a “non-compete” to prevent him from going to a rival automaker. Such pay doesn’t need to be disclosed in advance.

Kitamura has a record of winning acquittals in high-profile cases. Even in Japan, where more than 99% of criminal trials result in convictions, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, he noted.

“We don’t have to prove innocence,” he said.

He said he was confident Kelly will be acquitted. If not, he would appeal.

“The important thing is that he knew nothing,” said Kitamura.

A verdict in Kelly's trial isn’t expected for months. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison, as the charges involve under-reporting compensation by 9 billion yen ($88 million) over several years.

It’s also possible Kelly would get a suspended sentence, meaning he won’t serve time, or that he might be able to return to his home in Tennessee if there is an appeal.

“That would be the last day Greg would stay in Japan,” Kitamura said.