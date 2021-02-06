AP Interview: Olympic champion adds voice to #MeToo movement

“It’s a very big weight that we carry in our personal life. And these are things that can actually put you in a deep depression for a very long time," Bekatorou said. “And unless you have the (right) help and environment, it’s not easy to overcome it and move on.”

The accused official was fired last month from senior posts at the Hellenic Sailing Federation and the Hellenic Olympic Committee. He called Bekatorou's allegations “defamatory and deceitful.”

The alleged assault has exceeded a 15-year statute of limitations, but a public prosecutor has agreed to examine the case for other possible victims.

Greek Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras said the government planned to make legal changes to make it easier for sexual assault victims to report crimes.

Bekatorou said the impact of her revelations had taken her by surprise.

She smiled when asked about future plans and the test given to her when first learning to sail. Demonstrating her knowledge, and the skill she picked up as an 8-year-old, she looped a piece of microphone cable into a bowline knot.

“I’ll have to sail on bigger boats that are less physically demanding, but I don’t really like the idea of being called a former competitor.”