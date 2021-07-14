AP PHOTOS: After 1 month, Italy closes Euro 2020 with title

LONDON (AP) — Italy’s national soccer team started things off on June 11 in Rome, and then finished things off exactly one month later in London.

The Italians won their second European Championship on Sunday at Wembley Stadium by beating England in a penalty shootout in the final, and The Associated Press photographers were there the whole way.

The Euro 2020 tournament, which was delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic, opened on June 11 in Rome with Italy beating Turkey. Fifty matches followed, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Raheem Sterling among the players in focus as the 24 participating teams played in 11 cities around the continent.

There was also one of the scariest moments in the tournament’s history when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in Copenhagen during the team’s opening match against Finland on June 12. Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest late in the first half and his teammates formed a protective shield around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

Ronaldo made more history in only four matches. He became the leading scorer in tournament history in Portugal’s opening match against Hungary, and also became the first player to score in five editions of the continental event.