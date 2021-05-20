 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP PHOTOS: Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus
0 comments
AP

AP PHOTOS: Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONG KONG (AP) — Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's premier art fairs, is back in slimmer form after a hiatus prompted by COVID-19.

About 100 galleries from 23 countries are participating, half the pre-pandemic level, with others joining via online viewing rooms. The show runs through Sunday.

Adeline Ooi, the Asia director of Art Basel, described the event as the organization's first hybrid fair. A steady flow of visitors, all wearing masks, perused the works in a cavernous convention center while buyer representatives used smartphones on selfie sticks to zoom in on specific pieces for buyers overseas.

Last year's Art Basel was called off as the pandemic was taking hold. The virus situation has stabilized in Hong Kong, and vaccines are gradually reaching more of the population.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery
Entertainment

New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

  • Updated

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The delicacy of one of the first objects in new exhibition at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum belies its brutality. At the end of a thin iron rod are the artistically interwoven letters GWC — used to brand the initials of a Dutch trading company into the skin of enslaved workers.

+38
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News