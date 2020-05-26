AP PHOTOS: Confined Moroccans find new ways to celebrate Eid

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CASABLANCA Morocco (AP) — Instead of mass prayers and large family gatherings filled with colorful clothes, gifts and traditional foods, millions of Moroccan Muslims celebrated Eid Al-Fitr at home, subdued and isolated amid their country’s newly extended coronavirus lockdown.

The mood was somber for the normally joyous holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, but also mixed with gratitude that Morocco's brush with the virus has been so far milder than those in the U.S. or Europe.

And Moroccan families found ways to make Eid special, as Muslims around the world adapted the religious festival because of social distancing rules and life under confinement.

In Casablanca, Morocco’s most populous city, where police tasked with enforcing the lockdown guarded deserted streets, 21-year-old Yousra Sandabad’s family greeted loved ones over video calls.

They cooed at a baby on a cellphone screen, as a breeze lapped the gauzy curtains, honey-laden sweets piled high on the table along with other traditional holiday treats.

Her extended family lives in several different cities across the kingdom and they would normally get together to celebrate Eid.