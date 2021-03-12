 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP PHOTOS: India's elderly leave isolation to get vaccinated
View Comments
AP

AP PHOTOS: India's elderly leave isolation to get vaccinated

{{featured_button_text}}

NEW DELHI (AP) — They wince but barely notice the prick of the needle.

Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus.

India's hospitals are scrambling to deliver the doses in the second phase of the country’s COVID-19 inoculation campaign.

The government plans to inoculate 300 million people by August, including healthcare workers, people older than 60 and those over 45 with significant health risks, but the ambitious vaccination drive that began in January is still running way below capacity.

More than 26 million people have gotten a shot, though only 4.72 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.

The pace has prompted concerns India could miss its vaccination targets. The effort is fraught with logistical challenges in a country with nearly 1.4 billion people, but the drive has added urgency since new infections have begun to increase again after months of consistent decline.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties
World

Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, discreet Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are adopting a more public profile.

Meghan reveals 'concerns' within royal family about her baby's skin color
World

Meghan reveals 'concerns' within royal family about her baby's skin color

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said there was concern within the royal family about her baby's skin tone, and her husband Prince Harry condemned his relatives for failing to criticize colonial undertones in media coverage, in a series of damning and disturbing claims that threaten to spark a racism scandal around Buckingham Palace.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News