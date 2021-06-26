 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP PHOTOS: Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market
0 Comments
AP

AP PHOTOS: Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Rows of locked shops confront bargain-hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.

Lockdown restrictions imposed in April have now been partially eased, but shop owners are struggling to recapture the market’s bustling activity and complain that the 1 p.m. curfew is too early.

Shoppers seem to prefer evening hours to escape the summer heat. The market is deserted in the afternoon, with no business for the thousands of small and big shops.

“We are having a tough time with my shop only open for limited hours. On some days, I don’t have a single customer,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, who sells Assam silk.

Kalita, 43, said he has to support his parents, his wife and two children. “It’s very hard for our family without any sale,” he said.

Fancy Bazar was established by a trader from western Rajasthan state after he sailed to Assam state in 1828.

The labyrinth of alleys is crammed with shops selling exotic silk fabrics, handmade toys, cane and bamboo products and home décor. It’s also a wholesale market for rice, lentils, fruits, vegetables, flowers, garments and medicines.

Gauhati, the Assam state capital, is the main trading hub for India’s eight remote northeastern states with a population of 45 million.

Rupam Gosawmi, chairman of the Assam State Chamber of Commerce, said business has been badly hit by the pandemic restrictions, but the priority is to save lives. “With the rate of infections coming down, I expect a further easing of restrictions by mid-July,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bandits defeat Beef football game highlights

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden
World

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.

+2
Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens
World

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Monday opened a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize.

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News