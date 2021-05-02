AP PHOTOS: Muslim miners in Bosnia break fast underground

Bosnia’s coal mines, including the one in Zenica, have been badly maintained, and have seen almost no investment and modernization as the region was engulfed in an ethnic conflict in the 1990s.

In 2014, Fuad Hadzic survived a deadly collapse in the Zenica mine and insists it had only strengthened his faith. At the time, several mine tunnels collapsed leaving him and 33 other miners, including five killed by the rubble, trapped underground for hours.

“May it never repeat or happen to anyone else, but the people of faith among us trusted that God would save us, and we were saved by God,” Hadzic said.

“We were saying all the prayers we knew out loud and telling one another to just keep praying because we knew only God can save us,” he recalled.

Hadzic insists that God protected him in the most dangerous hours of his life and has always been giving him strength to observe his religion.

“I am working in this same mine for 30 years and with God’s help I always fast during Ramadan. I do not find it difficult at all,” he said.

