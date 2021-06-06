AP PHOTOS: Return of live music to London inspires artists

LONDON (AP) — Step by step — and note by note — London's many musicians are getting back to work and preparing to perform new music under new public guidelines.

The return of live music in the city that produced bands from the Rolling Stones to the Spice Girls is reigniting the creativity of some of London's many musicians and songwriters after 14 months of silence.

Jack Milwaukee says his inspiration to create new music was reduced to zero during the pandemic but returned once the road map for reopening was clear.

Working artists started playing again across London on May 17, but to small, socially distanced crowds.

Milwaukee, a 31-year-old Italian multi-instrumentalist whose real name is Iacopo Bertelli, put out his third album in late January 2020, less than two months before Britain's first coronavirus lockdown. “The Visionary,” was released under his solo project M!R!M — pronounced M-R-M.

Milwaukee performed last week on stage at the Moth Club in the East End of London with 36-year-old Francesco Perini on keyboards. The pair played a series of four socially distanced shows in three days to a crowd that averaged 70.