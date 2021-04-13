AP PHOTOS: Rio de Janeiro artists languish in online exile

Others are less fortunate, including Regina Oliveira, a clown and trapeze performer who is part of the Theater of the Anonymous group.

Oliveira has transformed her apartment in the bohemian Santa Teresa neighborhood into a small studio for classes and performances. With a bright red nose and striped tights, she swings from the ceiling and strives to entertain.

“Everything became virtual, because it was imagined that the pandemic would end. But the pandemic didn’t end, and it got worse,” she says. “I perceive that, as time passes, the public is tiring of such a virtual relationship.”

Brazil’s Congress last year approved a 3 billion reais ($527 million) lifeline for artists, as well as to sustain cultural venues and small performance companies forced to cease activities. The law was named for composer Aldir Blanc, best known for his song “The Drunkard and the Tightrope Walker,” who died last year from COVID-19. During the military dictatorship, the song became an anthem in defense of political exiles, many of whom were artists.