 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
0 Comments
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa between July 16 and July 22, 2021.

Germany and Belgium experience deadly flooding as London swelters through a heat wave. Lewis Hamilton wins his 8th British Grand Prix, people in Senegal prepare for the Eid al-Adha festival known as Tabaski and a World Nomad Fashion festival takes place in Kyrgyzstan. A protest is held in support of hundreds of migrants on a hunger strike in Brussels, while a small boat filled with newcomers arrives on a beach in England.

The selection was curated by London Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint
World

Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement and other deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk.

+3
SKorea removes banners at Olympic village after IOC ruling
World

SKorea removes banners at Olympic village after IOC ruling

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic committee said Saturday it removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee ruled they were provocative.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News