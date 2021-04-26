Armed men stormed her school in a kidnapping raid. Then she found her family in her captors' hideout

Kidnap for ransom is on the rise in Nigeria with mass kidnappings from schools increasingly seen as lucrative endeavors by criminal gangs. CNN's Stephanie Busari meets one teenage girl who was snatched from her school dorm and hears how her story took an extraordinary twist when she came fac…

Habiba Iliyasu, 15, was asleep in her school dormitory in northwestern Nigeria when a group of armed men burst in and ordered her and her schoolmates out of bed.

The schoolgirls -- 279 in total -- were rounded up by the men, who arrived at the school on motorbikes.

"They fired guns. Some of them came into the school while others stayed at the gate," Habiba recalls of the ordeal on February 26, which prompted global outrage and prayers from Pope Francis for the release of the captives.

Taken from her dormitory at the Government Girls' Secondary School in the town of Jangebe, Zamfara state, they were forced to walk through the night into the forest where the kidnappers camped out, she tells CNN.

Some of the girls did not have time to put on shoes and were forced to walk barefoot, sustaining cuts and injuries, Habiba says.

Inside the kidnappers' den

When they got to the kidnapper's hideout, Habiba saw two people she recognized instantly -- her father Iliyasu Magaji, 65, and her sister, Raliya Gusaram, 33.

Her elder sister was in the forest with her two children Isah, 4, and Rabiatu, 2, Habiba says.