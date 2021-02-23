 Skip to main content
Armenia: Protesters demand prime minister's resignation
AP

  Updated
Police detain an opposition demonstrator during an anti-government protest at the government building in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Several hundreds people gathered in Armenia's capital, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

 Hayk Baghdasaryan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of protesters calling for the resignation of Armenia’s prime minister demonstrated in the center of the capital, Yerevan, on Tuesday, the third protest in a week.

Police cordons guarded the government buildings near Republic Square and accompanied Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when he walked from one building to another as demonstrators shouted “traitor!”

The demonstrations revive a wave of protests against Pashinyan that arose in November after he signed a cease-fire with Azerbaijan that ceded territory occupied by Armenian forces. The deal ended a six-week war over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh territory in which thousands died.

The protests had died down during the worst of the winter.

