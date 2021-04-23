Arsenal fans protest against owner for Super League debacle

LONDON (AP) — Several hundred Arsenal fans protested outside Emirates Stadium before the English Premier League match against Everton on Friday to call for owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club for joining the Super League.

Fans gathered on the stadium's concourse more than two hours before kickoff, banging metal screens above the main box office, lighting flares, setting off fireworks, blaring airhorns and chanting “We want Kroenke out,” and “We want our Arsenal back.”

They also hung banners over the edge of the concourse including ones that read, “Arsenal till I die. Kroenke out,” and “Our club our home. Sell up Stan.”

After gathering on the concourse, the fans marched down stairs to the box office and team store to continue their noisy demonstration. One fan climbed on top of the box office awning and waved banners and flags, riling up the hundreds of fans gathered in front of him and leading them in chants against Arsenal's ownership.

The protest was still in full voice and could be heard inside the stadium as the teams took to the pitch to warm up and after the match kicked off as a police helicopter circled above the stadium. Officers didn't attempt to move in to break up the protest amid the coronavirus pandemic.