As Europe reopens, ICU teams stick with the sick and dying

“We have our noses in it. We see what’s happening, we see that people are dying — a lot," she said. For her, reopened schools and, possibly, outdoor eating and drinking in May are “too soon" — a misleading message that “things are getting better.”

“Clearly," she said, "that is not the case.”

After sending the man's body to the hospital morgue, Boudra tended to the critically sick retired waitress, now the solitary occupant of the makeshift ICU set up for COVID-19 patients in what had been an operating room. The tender care, expertise and technology poured into keeping this one woman alive offered a micro-level look at the momentous national efforts — human, medical, financial — that France and other countries are still expending in ICUs as healthy people now plan May getaways and drinks with friends.