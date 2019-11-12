As Hong Kong descends into chaos, China mulls its options

The central government must wait for the right moment to step in, Cabestan said, adding that if China acts before public opinion is fully on its side, it could just add fuel to the fire.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under the framework of "one country, two systems," a policy which promises the semi-autonomous territory certain democratic rights not granted to the mainland. But the arrests of pro-democracy activists and booksellers in recent years have raised fears among Hong Kong residents that Beijing is encroaching on the city's freedoms.

During a key meeting of the party's Central Committee at the end of October, Chinese leaders proposed establishing and strengthening the "legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security" in special administrative regions like Hong Kong and Macao.

A meeting summary from the Xinhua state news agency did not elaborate on what this would entail, but Chinese officials have variously pointed to Article 14, Article 18 and Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong's de facto constitution.