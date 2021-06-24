As pandemic restrictions wane, hopes rise for Europe travel

She said that most Europeans didn’t bother to travel outside their own countries with rules changing constantly, but an uptick is soon expected.

“We’re going from a ... long period of chaos, where nobody traveled, to now, a state where the industry is really hopeful that we will have some sort of recovery for European travel,” Janzen said.

Many businesses that rely on tourists are still in wait-and-see mode.

“Right now there is not much tourism in Barcelona because of the pandemic,” said Roger Martin. He and his parents own Bar del Pi, a tapas bar and restaurant in the heart of the Spanish city. He said the lack of young tourists and local nightlife has meant much less business.

Still, he is hopeful the EU health passport will bring more tourism and investment in local businesses, including his own.

Not everyone has waited for a health passport to make a trip or let pandemic restrictions impede their travel plans.