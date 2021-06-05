Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull vaccine access, supply

The average tariff on vaccines is a low 0.8%, according to the APEC Secretariat. But duties on some other products such as freezing equipment, vials and alcohol solutions can be as high as 30% for some countries.

Control of patents for the vaccines is a contentious issue. The U.S. has urged countries and pharmaceutical companies to waive COVID-19 patents to help increase supplies, and officials said they expected to discuss that issue during their talks this weekend.

But some say such intellectual property rights are crucial for boosting vaccine production and should not be waived.

A broad waiver of such rights requires a consensus under World Trade Organization rules, O'Connor said.

“We're very mindful that the development of the intellectual property is what's enabled us to very quickly get vaccines developed, in a time we previously haven't seen across the globe," he said. “We have to respect that intellectual property."

These are “extraordinary times," O'Connor said. “We believe if there clearly are barriers to the rollout of vaccines caused by IP, then we should seek a waiver."