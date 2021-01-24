Asia Today: Australia OKs Pfizer vaccine, to begin in Feb.

— Health officials in New Zealand say genome tests indicate the country's most recent COVID-19 patient in the community contracted the virus from another returning traveler just before leaving quarantine. The case represents the first time the virus has breached a quarantine facility in more than two months, after New Zealand eliminated community spread of the virus. However, there was no evidence Monday that the virus has spread any further. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the 56-year-old woman had recently returned from Europe. During her mandatory two weeks in quarantine, she tested negative twice. She developed symptoms at home later and tested positive. Officials say the woman appears to have caught the more infectious South African variant of the virus from another traveler on her second-to-last day in quarantine, and they’re investigating how the health breach happened.