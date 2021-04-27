Asia Today: India records 320K cases as foreign help arrives

Epidemiologists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were also expected to soon travel to India to assist with its virus response.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Philippine officials are assessing whether to extend a monthlong lockdown in the Manila region amid a grim spike in cases or relax it to fight a recession, joblessness and hunger. The country has recorded more than 1 million cases, including more than 16,800 deaths. A spike last month prompted President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration to reimpose a lockdown in the Manila region, where several hospitals reported being overwhelmed. Cabinet officials and medical experts are to meet Tuesday to recommend whether to continue the lockdown, and Duterte may announce the decision Wednesday.

— Australia will halt flights from India for two weeks due to its virus surge. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced that Australia will give India 509 ventilators and 100 oxygen concentrators with tanks as well as personal protection equipment to help the nation deal with its health crisis. Morrison said further aid would follow. Morrison announced last week plans to reduce the number of Australian citizens and permanent residents returning from Indian by 30%. But the number of travelers testing positive to coronavirus in Australian hotel quarantine had jumped from 90 to 143 in a week, Morrison said. He said a decision would be made before May 15 on whether flights from India would resume.

