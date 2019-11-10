Asian shares decline on renewed China-US trade worries

"They'd like to have a rollback," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I haven't agreed to anything."

That raised doubts over progress officials had suggested was being made in finalizing a "Phase 1" deal that was announced on Oct. 12.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A private sector source with knowledge of the talks said Thursday that the U.S. had agreed to suspend the duties Trump threatened to impose on Dec. 15th on about $160 billion of Chinese imports as part of the agreement. But there is dissension within the White House about whether and by how much to roll back 15% duties imposed on Sept. 1 on another $112 billion of goods.

"It will be the U.S.-China trade talks that will continue to dictate the daily swings in sentiment this week," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

"What matters is getting some sort of interim trade deal across the line for both sides. President Trump's comments sounded more like a negotiating tactic than an actual threat, and Wall Street seemed to agree."

Shares in New York ended last week with healthy gains, though stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Friday, amid the conflicting signals about the trade talks.