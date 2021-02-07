Asian shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery

“South Korea is relaxing social distancing measures, while Japan is considering lifting the emergency in certain prefectures if the situation improves,” Lavanya said of the other positive developments for the economy.

“Against this backdrop, the Japanese stock market is set to close at its highest since 1991," she said.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended the week notching its fifth gain in a row and its biggest weekly increase since November. The benchmark index rose 0.4% and ended the week 4.6% higher, more than making up for its decline in January. The latest gain nudged the S&P 500 to another all-time high.

The Nasdaq composite also capped the week with a record high. Small -company stocks fared even better than the broader market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4%,to 3,886.83. Its weekly gain was its biggest since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 31,148.24. The Nasdaq rose 0.6% to 13,856.30. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 1.4%,to 2,233.33, a record high.

Investors are focused on the prospects for more stimulus. President Joe Biden urged Democratic lawmakers this week to “act fast” on his economic stimulus plan.