AstraZeneca, EU both claim a win in vaccine delivery tussle

From the beginning, the Commission has claimed that it launched the emergency legal procedure, which started at the Brussels Court of First Instance last month, simply to secure the vaccine doses that EU member countries were promised.

It accused AstraZeneca of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other countries, notably Britain, and argued that the company should have used its production sites in the U.K. to help fill the EU’s order.

But AstraZeneca argued that the challenges of producing and delivering the vaccine could not have been foreseen during a once-in-a-century pandemic, and that its U.K. sites were primarily meant to be used to service its contract with the British government.

In its 67-page ruling though, the court suggested that the company might not have used all the means at its disposal, including the Oxford Biomedica and Halix sites in the U.K., to meet its EU supply schedule. This could be perceived as not making a “best reasonable effort” to fulfil its contract.

In its statement, AstraZeneca said that it “now looks forward to renewed collaboration with the European Commission to help combat the pandemic in Europe.”

While its deliveries will continue this year, the Commission has already decided not to renew its contract with the company.

