At a glance: Europe's coronavirus curfews and lockdowns

PARIS (AP) — Across Europe and beyond, countries have a patchwork of curfews and lockdowns of varying strictness to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Here, at a glance, are the measures in place in the European Union's 27 member nations and some neighboring countries:

—-

Austria: In a third lockdown. Leaving home only allowed for work, medical visits, exercise, groceries. No overnight curfew.

Belgium: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in French-speaking regions; midnight to 5 a.m. in Dutch-speaking Flanders region.

Bulgaria: No lockdown or curfew.

Croatia: Limits on gatherings; cafes and restaurants closed, but no curfew.

Cyprus: In lockdown, plus a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Czech Republic: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Denmark: No lockdown or curfew.

Estonia: No lockdown or curfew.

Finland: No lockdown or curfew.