At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City

"The earthquake felt strong and probably because of that came the rock slide," Sánchez said.

Authorities pulled rescuers off the pile after dark due to the risk of more falling rock.

"We don't want to anyone to take additional risk," said Ricardo De La Cruz, Mexico state's deputy interior secretary. "The geologists have told us that the landslide is complicated. We have made flights with drones and we don't want to put anyone in danger."

The priority Saturday was to stabilize the slope and continue the search, he said.

The likelihood of finding survivors was falling because rescuers had been over the site with dogs and sensitive equipment "and we haven't detected anything," De La Cruz said.

"The image was terrifying," said Alan Hernández, a member of the Topos Mexico K-9, or "Mexico Moles K-9," rescue brigade. He searched with his dog Oreo, a rescue expert that had participated in the search at the Surfside, Florida condo collapse. In Tlalnepantla Friday, Oreo had not found anyone.

On Friday afternoon, rescuers had carried a body on a stretcher covered with a sheet past AP journalists. The Mexico state Civil Defense agency said in a statement that at least 10 people were reported missing.