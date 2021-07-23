At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

The vaccination rate was the biggest news to come out of an hourlong Q&A with USOPC leadership — a far different affair from the last pre-Olympic news conference. That one, at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, was dominated by talk of the federation's handling of sex-abuse cases in the wake of the trial of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

The USOPC leadership has almost completely turned over since then.

Susanne Lyons is the new chair, Sarah Hirshland is the new CEO and Rick Adams is the new chief of sport performance.

Part of the USOPC's reboot involved deemphasizing the quest for medals and focusing more on athlete health and welfare. The U.S. has led the medals table at every Summer Games since 1996, the Olympics after the old Soviet team disbanded.

But Hirshland is well aware that her performance, and the team's, will still be judged at some level on medals.

“Is the U.S. coming here hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet we are,” Hirshland said.

All expectations, however, are tempered by the reality that a COVID outbreak could turn plans upside down.