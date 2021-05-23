At least 14 killed as Italian cable car plunges into woodland

A group was riding in a Stresa-Mottarone cable car when it plunged into a wooded area in northern Italy, according to a spokesperson for the National Alpine Speleological Rescue Corps, which is leading the rescue operation. CNN's Barbie Nadeau has the details.

The number of people to die from a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday is now 14, officials said.

A group was riding in a Stresa-Mottarone cable car -- which connects the town of Stresa on Lake Maggiore with the nearby Mottarone mountain in the Piedmont region -- when it plunged into a wooded area Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the National Alpine Speleological Rescue Corps, which is leading the rescue operation.

Authorities believe there were 15 passengers riding on the cable car at the time of the crash, with officials earlier saying two children were among those who initially survived with injuries.

"One of the two children transported by helicopter to Turin hospital didn't make it. It is now sadly 14 the number of people who have lost their lives today," the National Alpine Speleological Rescue Corps tweeted Sunday evening local time.

The other child remains in a critical condition, according to the rescue group.

Italy's national fire brigade posted a photograph of the crash site on social media, which shows first responders surrounding the mangled cable car near broken trees and severed cables. A spokesperson for the fire brigade said the number of dead could rise.