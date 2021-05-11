Athlete union research aims to improve child protection

A bullying culture in gymnastics has been investigated recently in countries including Australia, Japan, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

In English soccer, decades of systematic abuse of boys in youth teams linked to professional clubs was detailed by survivors in media interviews starting in 2016.

English daily The Guardian also revealed since 2018 scandals in Afghanistan and Haiti involving sexual assaults of women's national team players. FIFA banned for life the former soccer federation president in each country, Keramuddin Karim and Yves Jean-Bart.

The World Players’ report urges governments and sports bodies to enact laws and set up processes that safely give abuse survivors access to justice, apologies and compensation.

“Survivors of abuse won’t take the risk of reporting if the right systems and protection mechanisms are not in place,” Florence said. “We look forward to working with sports governing bodies, including the IOC and FIFA, to bring to life the recommendations set out in the CARE Report and ensure that athletes are able to play sports safely — from the playground to the podium.”