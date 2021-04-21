Atlético, Inter, AC Milan, Juventus drop out of Super League

AC Milan signaled it was leaving a few hours after Atlético and Inter Milan made their announcements.

“The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport,” the Italian club said.

Juventus followed moments later, but didn't completely abandon plans for a future Super League.

“While Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project’s sport, commercial and legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived,” the club said. “Juventus remains committed to pursuing the creation of long-term value for the Company and the entire football industry.”

Atlético said its decision was made after the board of directors met on Wednesday.

The Spanish club said it “decided to formally communicate the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to formalize its participation in the project.”

Atlético said the “circumstances” that allowed it to join the new league on Monday “no longer existed today.”