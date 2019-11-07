Auschwitz survivor becomes symbol of tensions in Italy

Riccardo Pacifici, the former leader of Rome's Jewish community and a member of the Shoah Foundation of Rome, said the reasons given for the abstentions could be taken at face value.

"But if we should discover that the real reason for which they didn't vote was because they feared losing the consensus of the extreme right, I believe that Jews will have a problem also in Italy," Pacifici said.

The Milan-based Center of Contemporary Jewish Document's Observatory on Anti-Jewish Prejudice, which disclosed the hateful messages directed toward Segre on social media, says that anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in Italy, particularly online. Through the end of September, 190 anti-Semitic incidents had been reported this year to the observatory, 120 of them on social media. That compares with 153 anti-Semitic incidents for all of 2018 and 91 for all of 2017.

Examples include defamation, direct insults or downplaying Nazism, with rare cases of threats or aggression, including a Jewish woman who was slapped this year in the northern province of Cuneo and a Jewish professor who was spat upon in Rome.

Prominent Jews are often the targets, researcher Stefano Gatti said.

"These are not coming just from extremists," Gatti said of the attacks on Segre. "This is very worrying."