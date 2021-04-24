Australia and New Zealand commemorate war dead on Anzac Day

Commemorative events were canceled in the city of Perth because of a three-day lockdown that started Saturday due to recent coronavirus infections. Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan and thousands of others remembered the fallen in dawn ceremonies on their own on driveways, as they did last year.

Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city that last year became the nation’s worst pandemic hot spot, recently lifted its Anzac Day march limit from 5,500 to 8,000 after veterans complained that more than 75,000 spectators would be allowed to attend an Australian Rules Football match in Melbourne on the same day.

Given Australia’s relative success in preventing COVID-19 from spreading in the community, veterans have complained that pandemic restrictions have been excessive in parts of the country. Services and marches were livestreamed for those who could not attend or did not wish to take the infection risk of attending.

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, limited its march to 10,000 people. A Maori choir sang at a Sydney dawn service in a mark of the intrinsic link that Anzac Day brings to the two nations.

A soldier played a didgeridoo for the first time at the dawn service the Australian War Memorial in the national capital Canberra, in recognition of the sacrifices of indigenous Australians in war.