Australia denies interfering in China's Pacific vaccine help

“We come to these issues in good faith and we will continue to do things that are in the interests of our region and interests of our friends and neighbors, most particularly Papua New Guinea,” Seselja added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin backed the Global Times’ criticism, saying on Monday that China “expresses its serious concern and resolute opposition” to what he described as Australia’s “irresponsible behavior.”

“Someone in Australia is using the vaccine issue to engage in political manipulation, bullying and coercion. It is indifferent to the lives and health of the people in Papua New Guinea, contrary to the basic humanitarian spirit, and seriously disrupts the overall situation of the global fight against the epidemic, which is extremely hypocritical and irresponsible,” Wang said in mandarin.

“We have no geopolitical purpose and no political strings attached (to our vaccine supply). We urge the Australian side to stop disrupting and undermining China’s vaccine cooperation with Pacific island countries, and join China in making practical efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of the island people and promote international cooperation in fighting the epidemic,” Wang added.