Australia marks national day with protests, calming words

People also have been divided over whether former tennis champion Margaret Court should have been given the nation’s top civilian award, the Companion of the Order of Australia.

The award was given to recognize Court’s service to tennis as winner of a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles and a mentor for young athletes. But Court’s tennis achievements have been overshadowed by her outspoken homophobic views.

Journalist Kerry O’Brien rejected an Australia Day award he was to receive this year to take a stand against Court receiving her honor, and Canberra Dr. Clara Tuck Meng Soo handed back her 2016 award in protest. Soo received her award for her work with the LGBTQ community and those with HIV and drug dependencies.

Court, a Pentecostal minister who runs a church in Perth on the west coast, said last week she won’t change her opinions.

“All my life I’ve had those views and I was just saying what the Bible says,” Court said. “I should always be able to say my views biblically, being a pastor and helping people with marriages and family. And I’ll never change those views.”

In the capital Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended a flag-raising and citizenship ceremony and told those gathered that Jan. 26 had changed the country forever.

“There is no escaping or cancelling that fact. For better and worse, it was the moment where the journey to our modern Australia began. And it is this continuing Australian journey that we recognize today," he said. “Our stories since that day have been of sorrow and of joy, of loss and redemption, of failure and of success.”

