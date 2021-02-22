 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban
View Comments
AP

Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.

 Richard Drew

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government announced on Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook confirmed in statements that they had reached agreement on amendments to proposed legislation that would make the social network and Google pay for news that they feature.

Facebook blocked Australian users from accessing and sharing news last week after the House of Representatives passed the draft law late Wednesday.

The Senate will debate amended legislation on Tuesday.

“The government has been advised by Facebook that it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days,” Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'
World

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at 'jail villa'

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A daughter of Dubai's powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesn't know if she's “going to survive this situation.”

+5
Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges
World

Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prominent Greek actor-director Dimitris Lignadis appeared before a court in Athens on Sunday and was given until Wednesday to respond to charges of multiple rapes by an examining magistrate. He will remain jailed until then, court authorities said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News