Australia to amend laws to make Google and Facebook pay

“On face value, the amendments keep the integrity of the media code intact,” the center’s director Peter Lewis said in a statement.

A Senate committee that scrutinized the draft legislation after it was introduced to Parliament on Dec. 9 recommended last week that the code become law without changes.

Google and Facebook, which take a combined 81% of online advertising in Australia, have condemned the bill as unworkable.

Google has threatened to make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the code were introduced. Facebook said it might block Australians from sharing news if the platform were forced to pay for news.

The code aims to remove the digital giants’ dominant bargaining positions but creating an arbitration panel with the power to make legally binding decisions on price. The panel would usually accept either the platform’s or the publisher’s best offer, and only rarely set a price in between.

That should discourage both the platforms and media businesses from making unrealistic demands.

Apart from stating that arbitrated payments to publishers must be made in lump sums, the new amendments also clarify that the panel must consider costs incurred by the platforms and by news businesses.