Australia to deport commentator Hopkins for quarantine boast

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after she boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country's quarantine rules, an official said on Monday.

Hopkins traveled to Australia to appear in a reality television program and was in a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney before filming was to start.

Her flight to Australia created outrage after the government last week halved the number of Australian citizens and permanent residents allowed to return home each week to 3,000 to try to reduce the risk of COVID-19 leaking from hotel quarantine. More than 34,000 Australians who want to come home remain stranded overseas.

Australia’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, are under lockdown to contain a coronavirus outbreak caused by the more contagious delta variant.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Hopkins would be deported after boasting on Instagram her intention to flout quarantine rules.

“It’s appalling that this individual behaved the way that she did and she will be leaving,” Andrews told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can arrange that,” Andrews added.