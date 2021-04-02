Australian man comes face-to-face with angry octopus

His goggles fogged and the water around him turned murky with what he thought might have been octopus ink as he struggled back toward the shore.

"I was confused. It was more of a shock than a fright," said Karlson.

Octopuses are known to squirt an ink-like substance when they feel threatened.

Within a minute, a perfect imprint of an octopus tentacle appeared on Karlson's neck and back.

A former volunteer lifeguard, Karlson rushed back to his hotel room to find something acidic to put on the wound. All his family could grab was Coca-Cola, which his wife poured over his back in the shower, and the pain dissipated.

"The pain went away, and more than anything since then, it's been more the physical hit that was painful ... The imprint on my neck in those photos is more from the physical hit, and I guess it makes complete sense when you look at the video I took 20 minutes earlier of that lashing out," he said.

Bryan Fry, an associate professor at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Queensland, identified the octopus as a common Octopus vulgaris.