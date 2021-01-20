Australian PM rebuffs Cricket Australia over Jan 26 plans

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cricket Australia has run afoul of the country’s prime minister for refusing to refer to the national holiday in the marketing of three matches on Jan. 26 after a recommendation from its Indigenous advisory committee.

Australia Day is held annually on Jan. 26, the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Captain Arthur Phillip guided a fleet of 11 British ships carrying convicts into Botany Bay in what is now Sydney.

Citizenship ceremonies, parades, festivals and barbecues are held in cities and towns around the country on the date, but there are also protests and demonstrations.

Many in Australia’s Indigenous community refer to it as “Invasion Day,” and the start of persecution and hardships at the hands of colonizers and later federal and state governments. There's been public debate over finding an alternative date to celebrate the national holiday.

Three Twenty20 matches in Australia's Big Bash League are scheduled for Jan. 26, and Cricket Australia's National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee recommended the day simply be referred to as January 26 instead of Australia Day.