Australia's leader makes Cabinet moves after sex scandals

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's leader on Monday reassigned some key members of his Cabinet and launched a new taskforce as he tries to address a series of sexual misconduct scandals that have rocked his government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison removed embattled ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds from their high-profile roles.

Porter, who was the attorney-general, had earlier taken mental health leave after revealing he was the person accused of raping a 16-year-old girl when he was a teenager 33 years ago. His accuser has since died and police are not pursuing any charges.

Reynolds, who was the defense minister, had been heavily criticized for failing to adequately support a young staffer who alleged she was raped by a more senior colleague in the minister’s office two years ago.

Reynolds was forced to apologize after it emerged she had called the staffer a “lying cow."

Under the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Morrison, Michaelia Cash will become the new attorney-general and Peter Dutton will take over as defense minister.

Porter will be reassigned to industry minister, while Reynolds will become the government services minister.