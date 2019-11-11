Austria's Kurz to launch coalition talks with Greens

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz announced Monday that his party will enter coalition talks with the environmentalist Greens. If negotiations succeed, they will likely produce a very different government from his previous alliance with the far-right.

Kurz, 33, announced the start of what he called a "challenging process" of negotiations after lengthy exploratory talks. He wouldn't be drawn on how long it would take.

Kurz's People's Party emerged as by far the biggest in parliament from an election in late September. The Greens, who have not previously been part of a federal government, saw their support soar and returned to parliament after a two-year absence.

Kurz acknowledged that "creativity" will be needed to put together a coalition with the Greens.

"The Greens have strong positions on the environment and climate that, in part, are not easy for us, but for which they were elected — we have to recognize that," he told reporters in Vienna.

"Equally, we as the People's Party have clear positions on migration and security policy, business location and tax policy, for which we were elected."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}